Braves acquire former All-Star reliever Jiménez from Tigers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have traded for former All-Star reliever Joe Jiménez, sending two minor leaguers to Detroit to help restock a bullpen now minus Kenley Jansen. The Tigers acquired outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy and left-hander Jake Higginbotham. The swap at the winter meetings on Wednesday night came after Jansen, who led the NL with 41 saves last season, left the NL East champion Braves and got a $32 million, two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox. Jiménez, who turns 28 next month, was 3-2 with two saves and a 3.49 ERA in 62 games with the Tigers last season, striking out 77 in 56 2/3 innings. The right-hander has spent all six of his seasons in the majors with Detroit and was an All-Star in 2018.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.