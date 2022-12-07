Bradley, Froch, Rafael Marquez top boxing Hall of Fame class

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (AP) — Timothy Bradley Jr. and Rafael Marquez, two-division champions whose exciting styles earned both of them “Fight of the Year” honors, and Carl Froch have been inducted to the International Boxing Hall of Fame. The three fighters will make up the men’s modern category when the 10-member class of 2023 is enshrined next June. The inductees were selected by vote of the Boxing Writers Association of America. The enshrinement weekend is June 8-11.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.