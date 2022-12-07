AP source: Cubs, RHP Taillon agree to 4-year contract

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have added Jameson Taillon to their rotation, agreeing to a $68 million, four-year contract with the right-hander. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it is pending a physical. The 31-year-old Taillon is coming off a solid season with the New York Yankees, going 14-5 with a 3.91 ERA. He matched his career high with 32 starts and worked 177 1/3 innings, his best total since he logged 191 innings in 2018 for Pittsburgh.

