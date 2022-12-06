Titans owner fires GM Jon Robinson in his 7th season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee owner Amy Adams Strunk fired general manager Jon Robinson in the midst of his seventh season with the Titans off to a 7-5 start. The Titans announced Strunk’s decision in a statement. The Titans plan to start searching for a new general manager soon with a full search at the end of the season. Strunk said she thinks the Titans have made “significant progress” but she believes “there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met.” The Titans were routed in Philadelphia in a loss featuring a big performance by the wide receiver Robinson traded to the Eagles during the first round of the NFL draft in A.J. Brown.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.