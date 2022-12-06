Sherfield’s big second half carries Sooners to win over Roos

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Grant Sherfield, without a basket in the first half, scored all but two of his 24 points in the second when Oklahoma turned a tie game into a 75-53 victory over Kansas City. Sherfield was 5 of 6 from 3-point range, with the Sooners shooting 58% from the floor. Sherfield, a point shy of his season high, has reached double figures in every game this season. Tanner Groves and Milos Uzan added 11 points each and Sam Godwin 10. RayQuawndis Mitchell led the Roos with 18 points but scored only two in the second half. Allen Davis Mukeba added 10 points.

