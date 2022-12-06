Roach leads No. 15 Duke past Iowa 74-62 in Jimmy V Classic

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeremy Roach tied a career high with 22 points and No. 15 Duke led virtually the entire way in a 74-62 victory over Iowa at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic for cancer research. With cancer survivor Dick Vitale calling the game for ESPN, the Blue Devils won their third straight since a 19-point loss to Purdue last month in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy. Mark Mitchell added 13 of his 17 points in the second half for Duke. Kyle Filipowski had 12 points and 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double, and Ryan Young grabbed 11 boards. Patrick McCaffery and Dasonte Bowen led the Hawkeyes with 12 points apiece.

