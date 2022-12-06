Murray 44 saves, Marner extends streak, Leafs top Stars 4-0

DALLAS (AP) — Matt Murray made 44 saves for his first shutout of the season and Mitch Marner extended his Toronto-record point streak to 20 games with an early assist as the Maple Leafs beat the Dallas Stars 4-0. John Tavares, Auston Matthews, Rasmus Sandin and Alexander Kerfoot scored for the surging Maple Leafs, who are 9-0-3 in their last 12 games. Dallas went 0 for 7 on the power play, including a four-minute double minor and a 5-on-3 for 1:38. The Stars were shut out for the first time this season. Jake Oettinger stopped 25 shots.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.