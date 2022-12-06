MacKinnon sidelined about a month with upper-body injury

DENVER (AP) — The injury-riddled Colorado Avalanche will be without leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon for about a month after he suffered an upper-body injury on Monday night in a loss to Philadelphia. The team announced the news on social media. MacKinnon has eight goals and 26 assists for the defending Stanley Cup champions. He joins a long list of banged-up players, including Valeri Nichushkin, Evan Rodrigues, Bowen Byram, Josh Manson, Darren Helm and Gabriel Landeskog. Forward Artturi Lehkonen has been sidelined, too.

