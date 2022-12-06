Jets top Panthers 5-2, spoil Maurice’s return to Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor had two goals and an assist as the Jets spoiled Paul Maurice’s return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers. Mark Scheifele had a pair of power-play goals and Adam Lowry added an empty-netter for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 38 of 40 shots. Zac Dalpe and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida. Spencer Knight made 12 saves on 15 shots before being replaced by Sergei Bobrovsky early in the second. Bobrovsky stopped 16 of 17 shots. The game marked Maurice’s return to Winnipeg, where he spent parts of nine seasons coaching the Jets before leaving abruptly midway through last season.

