Jay Wright at ease leaving Nova after ‘fighting it’ as coach

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Former Villanova coach Jay Wright says he is at ease with his decision to retire after saying he was “fighting it” to stay engaged during the Wildcats’ Final Four season last year. Wright is also ready for his new broadcasting job after a Hall of Fame coaching career. Wright shocked college basketball when he retired at 60 in April. He won 520 games and two national championships at Villanova. Wright is set to make his debut as a game analyst for the CBS Sports Network on Wednesday night when his old Wildcats team plays Penn. Wright says he’s no longer stressed out from the rigors of coaching and has enjoyed family time.

