Iowa LB Campbell honored as college football’s top scholar

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell won the William V. Campbell Trophy, becoming the first player from the school to be named college football’s top scholar-athlete. Campbell, the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year, receives a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship from the National Football Foundation. Campbell received the award at the NFF’s Hall of Fame induction banquet. He was one of 15 finalists from all levels of college football to up for the award that recognizes combined academic and athletic performance as well as exemplary leadership.

