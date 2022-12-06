IOC warns Afghanistan over women’s sports and Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has warned that it could stop working with Afghanistan ahead of the next Olympics in 2024 if women are not allowed to play sports under Taliban rule. The IOC says its support for Afghanistan’s National Olympic Committee will depend on conditions including women being allowed to play and manage sports events. Afghanistan’s teams for international events must include female athletes. It was not immediately clear how soon the IOC might implement the measures.

