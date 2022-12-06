Execution, not creativity the priority for Patriots offense

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — If the Patriots are going to fix their ongoing issues on offense, they will have to start by perfecting the things they’ve been struggling to do consistently over their first 12 games. Coach Bill Belichick reiterated that major changes offensively simply aren’t feasible at this point of the season. New England’s offensive rankings have slumped across the board as the season has progressed. New England is averaging just 20.75 points per game, which ranks 20th and it is currently tied with Denver for last in the league in red zone efficiency, having scored a touchdown on just 37.5% of its trips inside the 20-yard line. But execution, not creativity, is the priority this week Belichick insisted as the Patriots prepare to visit Arizona.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.