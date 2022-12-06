Crosby scores twice as surging Penguins roll by Columbus 4-1
By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored twice and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1. Bryan Rust and Teddy Blueger also scored for Pittsburgh, which has won three straight. Crosby and Rust scored 47 seconds apart in the second period as the Penguins turned a one-goal deficit into a 2-1 lead. Tristan Jarry made 38 saves for Pittsburgh. Johnny Gaudreau scored his ninth goal of the season for Columbus, but the Blue Jackets lost to the Penguins for the 12th straight time in Pittsburgh.