Crosby scores twice as surging Penguins roll by Columbus 4-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored twice and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1. Bryan Rust and Teddy Blueger also scored for Pittsburgh, which has won three straight. Crosby and Rust scored 47 seconds apart in the second period as the Penguins turned a one-goal deficit into a 2-1 lead. Tristan Jarry made 38 saves for Pittsburgh. Johnny Gaudreau scored his ninth goal of the season for Columbus, but the Blue Jackets lost to the Penguins for the 12th straight time in Pittsburgh.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.