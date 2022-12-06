Astros’ Peña helps kids access sports in wake of MVP win

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña has long been passionate about helping children with limited resources get access to sports. In the wake of winning World Series MVP by leading the Houston Astros to their second championship, the rookie is using his newfound fame to help do more for those kids. Peña has paired with the DICK’s Sporting Goods Foundation for its Sports Matter Day, where he spoke to thousands of kids from age 6 to 18 who gathered at the University of Houston to participate in a day of sports fun and games and before leaving with a bag of equipment for their preferred sport.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.