Rangers score 3 in third period to rally past Blues 6-4

NEW YORK (AP) — K’Andre Miller, Alexis Lafrenière and Chris Kreider scored in the third period gas the New York Rangers rallied to beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4. Vincent Trochek had a goal and an assist, and Braden Schneider and Adam Fox also scored for the Rangers, who won for the second time in seven games (2-4-1) and snapped a four-game skid (0-3-1) at home. Artemi Panarin had two assists, Lafrenière added one, and Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves. Jordan Kyrou had a goal and an assist, and Pavel Buchnevich, Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O’Reilly also scored for the Blues, who have lost six of seven since a seven-game winning streak. Jordan Binnington had 18 saves.

