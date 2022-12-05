Neymar scores for Brazil in return from injury at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — There were no signs of the limp or the swollen ankle that had sidelined Neymar at the World Cup. But there was a goal. Neymar scored from the penalty spot in the 13th minute to help Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 and advance to the quarterfinals for the eighth straight World Cup. The forward’s 76th goal moved him one shy of Pelé’s all-time scoring record for Brazil’s national team. Neymar hadn’t played since injuring his right ankle in the team’s opening match against Serbia. He was substituted in the 80th and said he felt fine. Neymar says “I didn’t feel anything on the ankle.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.