Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson ‘week to week’ with knee injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh sounds doubtful about Lamar Jackson’s availability for Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh. Jackson left the 10-9 win over Denver with a knee injury. Harbaugh said after the game that it was not a season-ending type of injury. On Monday, he provided an update. He described Jackson’s status as week to week. He said it’s probably less likely that he’ll play this week and will become more likely after that. Jackson left the game after taking a sack on the final play of the first quarter.

