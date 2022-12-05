FSU standout QB Jordan Travis returning for senior season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is staying in school for his senior year. Travis is the fourth player in school history to account for 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in a single season. He made the announcement the same day hundreds of players across the nation entered the NCAA transfer portal or declared for the NFL draft. Travis chose a different path and could be an early favorite in next year’s Heisman Trophy race. In a highlight video posted on social media, Travis says “so many memories have been made on this field and we’re not done yet.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.