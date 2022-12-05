Skip to Content
Dolphins at Bills highlights 3-game Week 15 Saturday slate

By The Associated Press

The NFL will feature three current division leaders playing on Saturday, Dec. 17, highlighted by the Buffalo Bills hosting the Miami Dolphins in a prime-time showdown that could go far in determining who wins the AFC East. The three-game Week 15 Saturday slate will open with NFC North-leading Minnesota hosting Indianapolis, followed by Cleveland hosting the Baltimore in a matchup of AFC North rivals. The NFL also altered NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” schedule for that weekend, with Washington’s home game against the New York Giants flexed into the prime-time spot.

