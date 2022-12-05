Dolphins at Bills highlights 3-game Week 15 Saturday slate

The NFL will feature three current division leaders playing on Saturday, Dec. 17, highlighted by the Buffalo Bills hosting the Miami Dolphins in a prime-time showdown that could go far in determining who wins the AFC East. The three-game Week 15 Saturday slate will open with NFC North-leading Minnesota hosting Indianapolis, followed by Cleveland hosting the Baltimore in a matchup of AFC North rivals. The NFL also altered NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” schedule for that weekend, with Washington’s home game against the New York Giants flexed into the prime-time spot.

By The Associated Press

