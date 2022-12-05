GREEN BAY, Wis. — Led by Zae Blake’s 20 points, the Green Bay Phoenix defeated the IUPUI Jaguars 68-61 on Monday. The Phoenix improved to 1-7 with the win and the Jaguars fell to 1-8.

