Alabama’s Anderson repeats as Bronko Nagurski award winner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. became the second two-time winner of the Bronko Nagurski award, given to the nation’s top collegiate defensive player. Anderson was presented the award on Monday night by the Charlotte Touchdown Club. The 6-foot-4, 243-pound Anderson had 10 sacks for the Crimson Tide this season. Anderson won the award last year after recording 17.5 sacks. Anderson, a junior, had two sacks in Alabama’s regular-season win finale against rival Auburn and had his first touchdown when he returned an interception 25 yards against Louisiana-Monroe. He joins former Northwestern linebacker Pat Fitzgerald as the only two-time winner of the award. Fitzgerald won the award in 1995 and 1996.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.