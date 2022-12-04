Wake Forest, Missouri meet for first time in Gasparilla Bowl

Wake Forest and Missouri will square off the first time at the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa. The Demon Deacons stumbled down the stretch with four losses in five games, but feature the ACC’s No. 2 quarterback in Sam Hartman, who threw for more than 3,400 yards with 35 touchdowns. The Tigers picked things up in the season’s second half by winning four of six and beating border rival Arkansas in the finale. Mizzou enters with the SEC’s No. 4 defense overall and against the run. Wake Forest is making its seventh consecutive bowl appearance.

