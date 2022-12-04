Sugar Bowl features first Alabama-Kansas State matchup

Alabama is headed to its 17th Sugar Bowl and the Crimson Tide’s first matchup with newly crowned Big 12 champion Kansas State. Alabama narrowly missed a bid to the four-team College Football Playoff this season because of losses at Tennessee and LSU on the last play of each game. Kansas State handed TCU its first loss this season in overtime at the Big 12 title game in Dallas. But TCU still qualified for the College Football Playoff. That left the Wildcats as the top available Big 12 squad for the Sugar Bowl.

By The Associated Press

