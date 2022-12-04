Stringer honored, No. 4 Ohio State women beat Rutgers 82-70

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored a career-high 31 points and Taylor Mikesell added 30 to help No. 4 Ohio State beat Rutgers 82-70 on a day the Scarlet Knights honored former coach C. Vivian Stringer. The New Jersey school dedicated the court to Stringer, who retired after last season. There have been only a handful of schools to name their courts after women’s basketball coaches. That includes Tennessee for Pat Summitt, North Carolina State for Kay Yow, Arkansas-Little Rock for Joe Foley and DePaul for Doug Bruno. Stringer was in attendance and at halftime her family and many former players gathered on the court to celebrate the dedication of it. Kaylene Smikle led Rutgers with 21 points.

