AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Raheem Sterling has been ruled out of England’s World Cup round of 16 match with Senegal because of a “family matter.” The forward started the Three Lions’ opening two games in Group B but was left out of the final match a 3-0 win against Wales. The FA didn’t expand on the reason for Sterling’s absence when making the announcement 90 minutes before kickoff against Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.

