Shelley scores 29, Nebraska surprises No. 20 Maryland 90-67

COLLEGE PARK. Md. (AP) — Jaz Shelley scored 29 points, including six 3-pointers, Nebraska dominated the second half, and the Cornhuskers defeated No. 20 Maryland 90-67 in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Allison Weidner had 13 points and 15 rebounds for Nebraska. Isabelle Bourne had 18 points and Alexis Markowski added 14. Shelley had five assists and three steals. Nebraska scored 59 points in the second half after trailing 36-31 at halftime. Shelley scored five points in Nebraska’s 12-2 run that gave the Cornhuskers a 55-52 lead late in the third quarter. They led 60-56 entering the fourth. Two free throws from Diamond Miller drew Maryland to within 77-67 points with 4:03 remaining but the Terrapins would not score again.

