One-time Clemson starter, DB Fred Davis II, to transfer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — One-time Clemson starting defensive back Fred Davis II has decided to transfer. Davis announced on social media Sunday he would enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Davis had started the first four games this season. He missed the last six after injuring his ankle. Davis and teammate Malcolm Greene were sued by an accident victim last October after the two allegedly were seen racing on a roadway near Clemson. Davis’ car hit a mail delivery truck driven by Karen Alvarez in July 21. Davis was arrested and charged with misdemeanor reckless driving.

