No. 13 Florida State to take on Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl
Associated Press
No. 13 Florida State aims to halt a six-game series losing streak against Oklahoma when the schools face off in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando. The Seminoles enter with a five-game win streak and finished second to Clemson in the ACC’s Atlantic Division. Oklahoma has dropped three of four, with each of the losses coming by three points. The Sooners feature the Big 12’s top newcomer in quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a UCF transfer who passed for 2,920 yards and 24 touchdowns. The bowl marks the first meeting between the programs since OU won 23-13 in 2011.