Mahomes, Chiefs fall to 0-3 against Burrow’s Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Patrick Mahomes had only lost to one quarterback three times — until Sunday. Mahomes fell to 0-3 against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, including playoffs, when Burrow rallied his team to a 27-24 victory. Tom Brady is the only other QB with three wins over Mahomes, but he also has three losses. Burrow has beaten the Chiefs three times in this calendar year alone, including last Jan. 2 to win the AFC North title and again in the AFC championship game. Mahomes says the Bengals are a well-constructed team with a great quarterback.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.