Hovland hangs on to become repeat winner of World Challenge

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Viktor Hovland has joined Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners of the Hero World Challenge. The wins were nothing alike. A year ago, Hovland rallied from six behind. On Sunday in the Bahamas, he had a four-shot lead at the turn and had to make a 20-foot bogey putt on the last hole to hold off Scottie Scheffler. Hovland shot a 69. Scheffler fell five behind after a double bogey on the 18th hole and was happy to at least have a chance on the 18th hole. Scheffler needed a win to return to No. 1 in the world. Woods won in 2006 and 2007.

