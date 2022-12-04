Heyward brothers lead Steelers to 19-16 win over Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — Kenny Pickett tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Connor Heyward, Matthew Wright kicked four field goals and the Pittsburgh Steelers made it two wins in a row for the first time this season. They held off the Falcons 19-16 before thousands of towel-waving fans in Atlanta. Coming off a Monday night victory at Indianapolis, the 5-7 Steelers finally put together a winning streak in what has been a tough rebuilding year in Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Atlanta squandered an opportunity near the goal line for the second week in a row. This time, a holding penalty wiped out a potential game-winning touchdown.

