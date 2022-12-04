Georgia returns to home away from home to face Ohio State

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia will be heading back to its home away from home for the College Football Playoff. The No. 1 Bulldogs received the top seed from the selection committee, earning a spot to in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The reigning national champions will be in a familiar spot for their semifinal game against No. 4 Ohio State. Georgia will be making its third appearance of the season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs opened with a 49-3 demolition of Oregon. On Saturday, they claimed their first Southeastern Conference title since 2017 with a 50-30 rout of LSU.

