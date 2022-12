YPSILANTI, Mich. — Bryan Greenlee had 23 points in Florida Atlantic’s 101-73 win against Eastern Michigan. Greenlee also contributed five rebounds for the Owls. Nicholas Boyd scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Vladislav Goldin had 15 points and seven rebounds. It was the sixth straight win for the Owls. The Eagles were led in scoring by Emoni Bates, who finished with 29 points and six rebounds.

