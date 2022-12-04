Fields puts on show in return from injury, Bears lose again

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago quarterback Justin Fields put up big numbers rushing and passing after missing a game because of a separated shoulder. He just couldn’t end a string of poor finishes by the Bears. Though Fields ran for 71 yards and threw for a season-high 254 yards, Chicago lost 28-19 to the rival Green Bay Packers. Fields felt the injured left shoulder was only aggravated on one pass play, when he was hit from behind early. He wore extra padding on it for protection and did not take a painkiller. The shoulder definitely didn’t slow his running as he broke off a 55-yard touchdown.

