Colts buried under avalanche of turnovers in blowout loss

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts have allowed one of the highest-scoring fourth quarters in NFL history. The Colts lost four turnovers in the fourth quarter of a 54-19 loss to Dallas. The Cowboys scored 33 points in the fourth quarter. They are one just three teams in NFL history to score at least that many in the fourth. Ryan had three interceptions and a lost fumble. He is up to 18 giveaways, most in the NFL by three over Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen. The Colts have lost three consecutive games after winning the debut of interim coach Jeff Saturday.

