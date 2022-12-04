Celtics snap Nets’ 4-game winning streak with 103-92 win

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 34 points and 10 rebounds, Jayson Tatum added 29 points and 11 boards and the Boston Celtics’ snapped the Brooklyn Nets’ four-game winning streak with a 103-92 victory. Brown got Boston started with a 20-point first quarter and the Celtics turned to their defense to lock it up in the fourth quarter of the first meeting since they swept the Nets in the first round of the playoffs. Kevin Durant scored 31 points for the Nets, but committed eight turnovers. Kyrie Irving added 18 points and eight rebounds but shot just 7 for 21 from the field.

