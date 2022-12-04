World Cup: Neymar set to return as Brazil faces South Korea

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar appeared to have fully recovered from his ankle injury and is expected to return to the starting lineup for Brazil’s match against South Korea in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Monday. Neymar was back training Sunday and showed no signs of the injury during the time in which the session was open to the media. Coach Tite had said earlier in the day that Neymar would play if all went well in the team’s final training session before the match against South Korea. Tite said he plans to use Neymar from the start instead of as a substitute.

