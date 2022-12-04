Brady: Season goals still within reach for struggling Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady only knows one way the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can pull out of a season-long funk on offense and realize their potential. Brady enters Week 13 ranked fourth in the NFL in passing with 3,051 yards. Still, the 45-year-old quarterback and a group of talented offensive playmakers around him have not performed with anywhere near the consistency of the past two seasons when the Bucs were one of the NFL’s highest-scoring teams. Tampa Bay takes a 5-6 record into Monday night’s home game against the New Orleans Saints, a NFC South rival that’s given Brady fits since he moved from New England to Tampa Bay in 2020. Brady says “hope is not a strategy” ans the only way the Bucs can realize their potential is play better and earn it.

