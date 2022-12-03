Williams helps Memphis beat Ole Miss 68-57

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Williams had 17 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks to help Memphis beat Mississippi 68-57 for the Tigers’ fourth win in a row. Alex Lomax and Kendric Davis scored 14 points apiece for Memphis (6-2). Williams scored inside, Chandler Lawson followed with a layup and Davis hit a 3-pointer to cap a 9-2 opening run with 15:44 left in the first half and the Tigers never trailed. Matthew Murrell led Ole Miss with 13 points. Myles Burns and Theo Akwuba added 10 points apiece. The Rebels missed 11 consecutive field-goal attempts during a 21-4 first-half run by Memphis.

