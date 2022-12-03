VMI picks Danny Rocco as next football coach

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Virginia Military Institute has hired Danny Rocco as its football coach. Rocco has a long history of coaching in Virginia. He replaces Scott Wachenheim, who resigned after eight seasons last month. Rocco has a 121-65 record after head coaching stops at Liberty, Richmond and, until this year, Delaware. He’s also worked as an assistant at Virginia, Wake Forest, Maryland and Boston College, among other stops, and spent a season with the NFL’s New York Jets. His teams won seven conference championships and twice reached the national semifinals in the Championship Subdivision playoffs.

