Senegal coach Cisse ill ahead of World Cup game with England

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Senegal coach Aliou Cisse was unable to attend a news conference a day before his team’s World Cup game against England because of illness. Cisse has been ill and has a temperature. He also missed team training on Friday. But he is planning to be on the sideline Sunday when Senegal takes on England in the round of 16 at Al Bayt Stadium. Senegal assistant coach Regis Bogaert says “hopefully tomorrow he will be able to be on the bench.” Boagaert believes other surprise results at this year’s World Cup can inspire Senegal against England.

