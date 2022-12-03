Rutgers beats No. 10 Indiana for 6th straight time, 63-48

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Freshman guard Derek Simpson scored 10 straight points in a game-deciding run and Rutgers beat No. 10 Indiana for the sixth time in a row, 63-48 on Saturday. Caleb McConnell had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Scarlet Knights, who improved to 6-2. Simpson finished with 14, all in the second half. Miller Kopp scored a season-high 21 points for Indiana, which is 7-1 . Star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had 13 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out late.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.