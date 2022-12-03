Rust issues? Deshaun Watson’s long layoff could be factor

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson may be a bit rusty when he plays his first game in nearly two years this weekend. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will face the Houston Texans, his former team. Watson was suspended for the first 11 games of this season after two dozen women accused him of sexual harassment and assault. He’s practiced for two weeks, but that’s not the same as playing. When he takes the field, it will be 700 days since his last regular-season game. In that game on Jan. 3, 2021, Watson passed for 365 yards, three touchdowns and posted a 115.9 passer rating for Houston in a 41-38 loss to Tennessee.

