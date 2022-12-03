Rice scores career-high 25, Boise State tops Texas A&M 86-71

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Max Rice scored a career-high 25 points, Marcus Shaver Jr. had 16 of his 20 points in the second half and Boise State beat Texas A&M 86-71. The Broncos never trailed in the first meeting between the schools. It came in the Battleground 2k22 series at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, about 175 miles from the Texas A&M campus. Wade Taylor IV was one of five players in double figures for the Aggies with 16 points. Boise State went ahead for good at 16-13 on freshman Sadraque NgaNga’s 3-pointer in a fast-paced opening six minutes.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.