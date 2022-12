NEW ORLEANS — Jalen Dalcourt made two free throws with four seconds left and Louisiana-Lafayette edged New Orleans 78-77 on Saturday. Greg Williams Jr.’s 27 points led ULL. Jordan Johnson led the way for the Privateers with 22 points. The Ragin’ Cajuns moved to 7-1 with the win and the Privateers dropped to 2-5.

