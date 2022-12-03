MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (AP) — Led by Kentrell Pullian’s 18 points, the Milwaukee Panthers defeated the IUPUI Jaguars 74-61. The Panthers improved to 7-3 with the victory and the Jaguars fell to 1-7.

