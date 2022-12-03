Pitt defensive tackle Kancey to skip Panthers’ bowl game

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey is skipping the Panthers’ bowl game. The announcement came shortly after Kancey was named the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year. Kancey did not specify why he will not participate but hinted at a health issue in an Instagram post about his decision. Kancey collected 7 1/2 sacks and 14 1/2 tackles for a loss in 11 games this season for the Panthers (8-4). He is the first Pitt player to win the conference’s highest defensive honor since Aaron Donald in 2013.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.