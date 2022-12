MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Nicolas Pavrette’s 25 points helped Central Michigan defeat Alma 89-50. Pavrette also had six rebounds for the Chippewas (4-4). Brian Taylor scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Reggie Bass scored 13. Landen Moore-Pierce led the Scots with 12 points.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.