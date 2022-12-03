Panthers snap Kraken’s seven-game win streak with 5-1 win

SEATTLE (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice 26 seconds apart in the first period, Matthew Tkachuk scored his 12th goal and had an assist, and the Florida Panthers snapped Seattle’s seven-game win streak with a 5-1 win over the Kraken. The longest active win streak in the league came to an end as Seattle couldn’t solve Florida goalie Spencer Knight other than Jared McCann’s goal early in the second period. Knight made 36 saves and the Panthers won consecutive games for the first time in nearly a month. Verhaeghe has 14 goals on the season and has scored multiple goals in a game five times. Aleksi Heponiemi and Gustav Forsling both scored in the third period, and Sam Bennett had three assists for Florida. Philipp Grubauer had 23 saves for Seattle.

